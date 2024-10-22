Iconic folk rockers to return to Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Fairport Convention, celebrated for their influential role in the folk-rock movement, captivated audiences during their last appearance in March which sold out in a flash.

Westley from ShireFolk (center) with Fairport Convention

Organisers of ShireFolk, which brought the folk rockers to the town, have announced the group is set to return next year.

The festival organisers said the band were part of an exciting series of shows set to grace Bridgnorth.

Following the eagerly awaited Granny's Attic on November 14, 2024, and The Breath on November 15, 2024 at St Leonards Church, as well as the return of the iconic Fairport Convention to the Castle Hall on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Jen and Westley Bone from Shire Folk with Ríoghnach Connolly from The Breath

Westley Bone of ShireFolk said: “Bridgnorth is a town with a vibrant cultural spirit, and we are proud to bring exceptional talent to our community,”. He went on to say “The return of Fairport Convention promises to be a highlight for both longtime fans and newcomers alike. This will be one of the most intimate shows on their tour and we are so lucky to be able to experience them in this way.”

Jennifer Bone of ShireFolk added: "The Breath took my breath away when I saw them as they headlined the Manchester Folk Festival and the Bristol Folk festival, so to be able to be part of bringing them to Bridgnorth is such an honor. Ríoghnach Connolly from the Breath is the BBC Radio 2 folk singer of the year and you can see why when you hear her! With the exciting Granny's Attic on the programme also for November and now Fairport Convention coming back in March next year, it really feels like something special has starting to happen with these incredible artists coming to town."

Tickets are now available for all performances. Due to the high expected demand for Fairport Convention tickets, they recommend purchasing tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

For ticket purchases and more information, please visit shirefolk.co.uk