New series of eco-craft workshops on way

Upholsterer Rosemary Jones has set up Can Do Crafts with her sister Sally Charlton and they will be running sessions on Sunday mornings at Bridgnorth Leisure Centre, starting on January 21.

Rosemary, who was born in the town and now lives in Culmington, near Ludlow, has been running classes in her village for around 18 months and says they have been well received.

She is now hoping the workshops in Bridgnorth, which will cover a variety of crafts, will also prove popular.

"It's great, with the help of my sister, to be bringing these workshops to Bridgnorth," she said.

"We very much have an ethos of recycling and trying where possible to use remnants from my work, donated items or bought from charity shops.

"The classes are informal, fun and extremely creative using multi-media and many different techniques."

The sessions, which also provide an opportunity for people to socialise, are very flexible and suitable for both beginners and advanced crafters.

"I believe everyone, with a bit of help, can be creative. It's good fun and people often say they can't believe the two and a half hours has gone so quickly.

"We also have a WhatsApp group going and people share pictures of things they have crafted," said Rosemary, who runs her own upholstery business, Charlton Interiors.

The first workshop in Bridgnorth on January 21, will offer an introduction to rag rugging and participants can have a go at making a cubed/weighted doorstop.

Further sessions will take place in the town on March 17, May 12, July 14, October 20 and December 8 and will all run from 10am-12.30pm. The workshops in Culmington run on Saturday mornings and start on February 17.

For more information, contact Rosemary on 07837609229, email charltoninteriors@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/CanDoCraftsShropshire