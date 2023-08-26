Brainboxes star in Bridgnorth as festival enters its third day

Quiz winners Glynis Madden and Jonathan Blowerare with Ben Spicer (left)

The return of the four day event, which began on Thursday, saw the festivities take over the Castle Gardens in High Town on Saturday

The free event saw hundreds come and see the fun, which included a quiz run by Bridgnorth barman, Ben Spicer, who was a runner up on TV's Mastermind earlier this year.

Glynis Madden and Jonathan Blowerare were the winners of Ben's quiz and came first out of 12 teams, winning a wine hamper from the town's Tanners Wines and a £20 gift voucher from Tubeway Records.

Earlier, Bridgnorth Town Council had put a grand piano in the Bandstand, tuned by Richard Perry from The Piano Practice in Bridgnorth for those attending the festival to play.

Organiser Westley Bone said even the showers didn't ruin the atmosphere of the day.

"When the weather turned, people just put up their umbrellas and carried on. It has been lovely. There's been a steady number of people coming all day, which is what is great about the event as people can dip in and out."

The afternoon, the festival-goers were entertained by the 40strong rock choir, while live music will start in many of the town's pubs throughout the evening.

The festival continues on Sunday when the town's High Street will be closed as bands, including Irish rockers The Gulls will be taking to the stage.