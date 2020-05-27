Broseley church turning blue in NHS thanks

The town's All Saints' Church, in Church Street, was due to be lit up on Wednesday(27) at 10pm.

It is the brainchild of Broseley based event lighting company Illuminate FX.

The Rev Christopher Penn, vicar, said: "The company asked if they could light up the church and I said 'yes'. They do a lot in the community supporting the festival.

"We're were over the moon with the offer.

"We think it is a very appropriate way of saying thank you to the NHS and of giving a bit of hope to the community.

"We would normally light up the four crosses on our tower at Easter time. Due to the pandemic we have switched them on every night between 7pm and midnight since Palm Sunday as a sign of hope."