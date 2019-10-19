Antiques Roadshow stars visit Bridgnorth nursery to uncover hidden riches

Will Farmer from the BBC's Antiques Roadshow and Rachel Houston-Holland, who co-presents ITV's Masterpiece alongside Alan Titchmarsh, spent Wednesday divulging their skills and knowledge at the Little Green House Nursery in Claverley.

The pair were invited to the hall of the adjoining Claverley School to speak with members of the public and offer valuations of items brought in.

The night started with a talk from Will, From Rostrum to Roadshow, which delved into his journey through the world of antiques, before he was joined by Rachel, a parent at the nursery, to value the treasured items of local residents.

Proceeds raised from the event are being put towards new outdoor equipment in the nursery's playground.

Hannah Edwards, nursery manager, said the idea arose after the last Ofsted report.

"We had our last Ofsted inspection last year and the nursery was graded 'Outstanding' which was amazing," she said.

"The inspector has to give a recommendation and the only thing he could think of was to update our outdoor area as it was looking a bit tired.

"Rachel's a parent here so she kindly said if we ever wanted to do a fundraising event or anything like that she would get involved so before the summer holiday's we liaised with her on when they were both free."

More than £100 was raised from the event that will go directly to the nursery to spend on new facilities.

Ms Edwards added: "They do these types of nights quite regularly but this is all new to us – Rachel does one or two talks like this every week.

"We thought it would be something different and it's great promotion for us to get our name out there a bit more as we're right in the sticks in Claverley so we wanted to do something to get the local community involved."