Farm shop wins social care award

Pigg's Playbarn, operated by Apley Farm Shop in Norton, near Shifnal, has been granted the award for providing extra care and support to those in need of practical or emotional assistance.

The awards are run by Global Health Pharma (GHP) Magazine, a publication focusing on human, animal and environmental health.

Open seven days a week, 362 days a year, the playbarn is aimed at children up to 11-years-old and features an indoor soft play centre as well as an outdoor nature trail.

This is the second award in the farm shop's recent string of success, having been selected as a finalist in the Guild of Fine Foods' Farm Shop of the Year Award in December 2018.

General Manager John Wesley said: "Our staff work so hard all year round to provide a fabulous play environment for local children – so we're thrilled to have received this award."

Lord Hamilton, Apley Estate owner, added: "It was always our intention to provide a wholesome destination where families can enjoy the beautiful countryside setting of Apley Farm Shop and Pigg's Playbarn.

"The British weather means an indoor space is vital, especially for very young children."

Charlotte Allan-Lambe, playbarn supervisor, said: "Our playbarn provides somewhere for parents and children to socialise, which is so important in child development and mental health, issues which GMP is addressing all the time."

Laura Hunter, GMP awards coordinator, said: "As our awareness of mental health issues increases and lifespans are growing longer, the need for social care services is sky-rocketing globally.

"Although the people who rise to meet this demand don't do it for commendation, we at GHP Magazine still believe in highlighting the distinguished efforts and endeavours of those organisations and individuals who aid some of society's most vulnerable.

"It is with great pride that I congratulate every winner in this prestigious awards programme and wish them the best of luck as they look to the future."

After winning the social care award, the farm shop will find out whether it has won Farm Shop of the Year when the winner is announced in March.