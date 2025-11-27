Ellesmere Winter Festival 2025: Full schedule, road closures and everything you need to know

Ellesmere is preparing to usher in the festive season with one of its most beloved community traditions: its annual Winter Festival, set to take place this Friday, November 28.

Organisers promise a lively, family-friendly evening filled with music, markets, lanterns, and local cheer - transforming the town centre into a festive winter wonderland.

Each year, the festival brings together residents, visitors, and local traders for an evening celebrating both the season and Ellesmere’s community spirit.

Shops stay open late, some offering complimentary treats as a thank-you to loyal customers.