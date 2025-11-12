'We are not in position to progress works': Rodney's Pillar repairs take backseat as funding 'exceptionally tight'

Admiral Rodney's Pillar will remain out of bounds to walkers for the foreseeable future, after National Resources Wales (NRW) revealed it was not currently in a position to progress with repairs.

The 54-foot monument on Breidden Hill near Middletown has been behind a cordon since 2022.

Admiral Rodney's Pillar on Breidden Hill near Middletown

In 2019, cracks and a bulge in the pillar first sparked fears that its future was at risk, with a subsequent survey revealing it was even more unstable than initially feared.