In pictures: Chester Zoo celebrates birth of critically endangered Bornean orangutan

The tiny infant was delivered safely by experienced mum Leia in the early hours of Tuesday, October 7, following an eight-and-a-half-month pregnancy.

Primate experts at the zoo have hailed the birth as “an important step forward” in efforts to safeguard the species and report that both mum and baby are doing well.

Bornean orangutans are highly threatened in the wild due to deforestation, illegal hunting and conflict with people.

This ranks them as a species requiring the highest conservation priority, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The newborn in Chester joins an international conservation breeding programme that’s working to protect the species from extinction and ensure its future for generations to come.

Chris Yarwood, assistant team manager of primates at Chester Zoo, said: “Leia is a wonderful mum. She’s extremely attentive and has spent the first few days holding her baby close, feeding regularly and forming a really strong maternal bond. It’s a huge privilege to witness.

“The baby is still tiny and we haven’t yet been able to determine the sex - but what really matters is that it’s healthy and that Leia is doing a brilliant job, as we knew she would.

“Any birth of a Bornean orangutan is incredibly special given how threatened the species is. It’s an important step forward for the international conservation breeding efforts that are working to prevent this iconic animal from disappearing forever.”

The tropical forests of Borneo - the only place on Earth where Bornean orangutans are found in the wild - have suffered devastating losses in recent decades, with more than 40 per cent lost since the year 2000 due to unsustainable palm oil production, logging, agricultural expansion, poaching and illegal hunting.

The Bornean orangutan is one of three orangutan species, all of which are critically endangered.

Chester Zoo is the only zoo in the UK to care for two of them: the Sumatran and Bornean orangutan. As one of the planet’s closest living relatives to humans, they play a vital role in maintaining the health of their rainforest ecosystems.

Cat Barton, policy lead on deforestation-free commodities at Chester Zoo, added: “Chester Zoo has worked with partners in Borneo for more than 20 years to safeguard wild orangutan populations, restore rainforest habitats and tackle the root causes of deforestation.

"Through long-term initiatives like wildlife corridors, community engagement and reducing human-wildlife conflict, we've supported efforts that have now helped the area where we work – the Kinabatangan - earn recognition as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

"This is a huge milestone for our partners at Hutan and for global conservation."

Chester Zoo’s conservationists have worked with the NGO Hutan in Borneo for more than 20 years to study orangutan behaviour and provide practical conservation solutions.

This includes assisting in the reforestation of a wildlife corridor connecting two important areas of habitat, aiding orangutans to move safely between them.

The zoo also played a key role in developing PalmOil Scan, a free mobile app that lets shoppers scan product barcodes to find out whether companies are committed to sustainable palm oil sourcing.