10 spooky Halloween attractions and events to go to for the most terrifying thrills as the West Midlands celebrates things that go bump in the night

Halloween is a holiday that marks the day before the Western Christian feast of All Saints, or All Hallows, and marks the end of the harvest season.

The traditions of celebrating the supernatural and spooky and remembering those who have passed away has mixed with traditions like wearing costumes, the carving of pumpkins and, mostly in the USA, but to a less extent in the UK, trick-or-treating.

All across the West Midlands, there will be plenty of events taking place to celebrate the annual spooky celebration, with plenty of venues putting on themed nights.

We've taken a look and provided this list of 10 events taking place which are giving people the opportunity to enjoy thrills, scares, shocks and things that go bump in the night.

Is there an event we've missed? Please let us know in the comments below

From October 18 to November 2 at West Midlands Safari Park Ltd. Spring Grove, Bewdley, Worcestershire, DY12 1LF

There will be a range of thrilling adventures, spooky shows that are set to keep the whole family occupied and entertained during their visit to the popular safari park.

West Midland Safari Park's Spooky Spectacular event offers fun and treats

Running between 10am and 6pm each day and costing £32 for an offer admission ticket, visitors can meet Frankie and see his Monster Mash show, take a walk around in the pumpkin patches and follow the Monster Mystery Trail.

The park will be dressed up in all kinds of spooky decorations as well.

Saturday, November 1 at Blists Hill Victorian Town, Legges Way, Telford, TF7 5UD

Blists Hill Victorian Town is set to turn into a spooky Victorian Ghost town for Halloween, with creepy costumed characters roaming the darkened streets of the town.

Running between 6pm and 9pm and costing £20 for adults and £14 for children, the streets will promise a fright around every corner, with visitors invited to dress in their best Halloween costumes.

It will feature actors, loud noises and specials effects and will be a night of Victorian-inspired horror, hauntings and nightmarish goings-on.

From October 18 to November 2 at Bodenham Arboretum, Bodenham Lane, Kidderminster, DY11 5TB