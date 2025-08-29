WATCH: Stunning rare baby snow leopard takes first steps at Chester Zoo

Born to first-time parents Nubra and Yashin, the 10-week-old cub has spent her early weeks snuggled away in a secluded den with mum.

During this time, intimate moments captured on the zoo’s ‘den cams’ quickly went viral, captivating animal lovers across the globe.

Now, for the first time, the female cub has ventured out to explore the zoo’s Himalayan habitat - with zookeepers sharing images of her big moment.

After receiving thousands of name suggestions from zoo visitors and online followers around the world, conservationists have chosen the name Bheri.

The name is a nod to the cub’s mountain origins, with “Bheri” being named after a river in Nepal that runs through the Himalayas - a fitting tribute to the rugged, high-altitude landscapes where snow leopards roam.

Rachael Boatwright, Assistant Team Manager of carnivores at Chester Zoo, said: “After several weeks of watching Nubra and her cub behind the scenes on our cameras, it’s just fantastic to see Nubra gently guide her precious cub into the outside world for the very first time.

Snow leopard cub Bheri and mum Nubra at Chester Zoo.

“She is already so full of confidence and character as she playfully explores her new surroundings. Nubra is proving herself to be a wonderfully attentive first-time mum, staying close by and keeping a watchful eye as her cub explores further and further each day - it’s a real privilege.

“We were overwhelmed by the volume of name suggestions we received. In the end, we decided to honour the cub’s wild mountain roots, where our teams work closely with the Snow Leopard Trust to protect this species in the wild. We feel that, naming her Bheri is a fitting tribute to that important work.”

The cub is the first to be born at Chester Zoo, as part of the European endangered species breeding programme - a vital conservation initiative working to safeguard a healthy and genetically diverse population of the rare big cats in leading conservation zoos across the European continent.

Alongside its conservation breeding work, Chester Zoo is also helping to protect the species by working alongside the Snow Leopard Trust and communities in Kyrgyzstan to reduce human-wildlife conflict, protect vital habitats and support sustainable livelihoods that benefit both people and wildlife.

With as few as 4,000 snow leopards estimated to remain in the wild, the species is increasingly under threat from habitat loss, climate change, poaching and conflict with humans. Often referred to as the “ghosts of the mountains”, they are known for their elusive nature and ability to thrive in some of the world’s harshest terrain.

