One of Shropshire's major agricultural shows prepares to return at a new venue

The historic Minsterley Show will be held for the 149th year on Saturday at its new showground on Manor Farm in Cruckton after their tenure on the old site at Lea Cross came to an end last year. Buses to the new showground are being provided for visitors from Minsterley, Hanwood and Pontesbury, free of charge.

The new site is conveniently located just off the A5 on the Bowbrook roundabout and will be well signposted on the day.

This year's main attraction is the Knight of Albion, a jousting team made up of professional trick riders, stuntmen, and circus performers, and the 'village green' will also feature Russell the Conwy Jester, face painting, a craft tent and a Stiperstones Brass Band.

Minsterley Show's chairman Tom Sellers said they have already sold out with trade stands, thanks to 22 additions this year.