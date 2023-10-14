Oswestry Town Market wins major award as its finance officer is also recognised

Oswestry Market has won a big national award

The market won a 'Market Achievement Award' for Small Markets, for its continued improvements, investment and impressive record of full occupancy.

Roger Dyke, Oswestry Town Council’s finance officer, and finance manager for the National Association of British Market Authorities, was also presented with the NABMA Market Industry Special Achievement Award for all that he has done for markets both locally and nationally.

The awards organised by NABMA, celebrate excellence in retail and wholesale markets across the UK.

Oswestry Town Market is, its mayor said, not only a wonderful retail hub, but also a social hub, bringing people together and hosting many events throughout the year.

It is third award the market has achieved this year, as the indoor market received a ‘highly commended’ accreditation at the Great British Market Awards in Birmingham in January.

David Preston, chief executive of NABMA, said: “These awards are an opportunity to champion and celebrate our markets. With challenges for the future of our high streets, it is clear that by offering customers unique shopping opportunities along with great events and experiences, markets have an important role at the heart of our communities.”

The awards were attended by markets & events officer David Clough, town clerk Arren Roberts and Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose, who said: “This is fantastic news and congratulations to all our market traders and council officers for their hard work”.

from left to right: Simon Baynes (Parliamentary Candidate for North Shropshire), Arren Roberts (Town Clerk), Roger Dyke (Finance Officer), Cllr Olly Rose (Mayor of Oswestry), David Clough (Events & Markets Officer), Katherine Brown (Blachere Illumination UK) and David Preston (CEO of NABMA).

Oswestry has a longstanding history of markets, with the first recorded market formed some 800 years ago. Today, it boasts specialist retailers including cake supplies, sewing repairs, pet supplies, party wares, collectables and antiques, in addition to food staples such as bread, fish, fruit and vegetables.

The mayor said it was also very much a social hub for shoppers, who enjoy refreshments in the cafes and coffee shops.

She said: “Oswestry Market hosts a range of events through the year that draw in both the local community and visiting tourists helping to boost the town’s economy.

"This includes the Food Festival, Christmas Light Switch On, Apple Day, Halloween Market, Easter Family Fun Day, the Big Busk and an exciting new Street Circus weekend event. Events are always free, family friendly and inclusive to all, including dogs.

A youth stall from North Shrophire College at Oswestry Market earlier this year

“There are two charity markets a year, where stalls raise awareness, offer advice, recruit volunteers, and raise funds, an annual youth market where young people gain retailing experience and learn customer service skills and a ‘Grow Your Own’ market with free advice on seed sowing, growing vegetables, making compost, planting hanging baskets and flower arranging.”

“The town council also uses the market to engage with the community on several projects. This year it has distributed 500 trees at the market as part of the council’s objective to plant 17,000 trees, one for each resident in Oswestry. We have also held a ‘Meet the Mayor’ stall where people can chat in an informal setting about the important issues of the day.”

Speciality events are held at Oswestry Market

Councillor Rose added: “During the Covid pandemic, markets were an essential service for many, and the space was even used to provide the vaccine. Social isolation has become more prevalent in recent years and the market is a great arena through which we can bring people together.

"The market has a community lounge, run by ‘We are MacIntyre’, a social enterprise that helps adults with mental health challenges. In August, the market launched a ‘Chatty Café’, which aims to reduce loneliness and get people chatting.