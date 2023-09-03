Notification Settings

Cosford's RAF Museum celebrates summer of fun and flight with visitor numbers up

By Megan Jones

The RAF Museum in Cosford is celebrating after a successful summer of events that saw visitor numbers up on last year.

Photo: Bob Greaves Photography
Photo: Bob Greaves Photography

With many families tightening their belts this summer, a free trip to the local aerospace museum was on the cards for thousands over the holidays.

The latest statistics from the RAF Museum Midlands show visitor numbers were up 6.5 per cent from July last year, with almost 200,000 people turning out to see what was on offer.

A Horrible Histories 'Up in the Air Adventure' saw over 18,000 people solving puzzles in the museum's 'Horrible Hangar'.

Photo: Bob Greaves Photography

Based on the Horrible Histories books written by Terry Deary, the museum brought characters to life as families explored the - sometimes gruesome - history of flight.

A spokesperson for the museum said: "This event has been hugely popular with families, running daily for the entire summer break.

"As a free-to-enter attraction, we offer visitors a great value day out with plenty to see and do for all age groups.

Photo: Bob Greaves Photography

"We continually strive to improve our offer with new exhibition displays and interactive experiences, accompanied by an exciting and engaging events programme to make a day out at the RAF Museum even more memorable."

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

