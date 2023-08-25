County museum recognised with Tripadvisor award

The RAF Museum Midlands has received a top Tripadvisor award.

The RAF Museum Midlands, at Cosford, has been recognised by Tripadvisor as a top attraction with a 2023 Travelers’ Choice award.

The award celebrates businesses that have consistently received great traveller reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, placing these winners among the 10 per cent of all listings on Tripadvisor globally.

Barry Smith, RAF Museum Director of Visitor and Commercial Development, said: "This award speaks to the great customer service and enjoyable experience we provide our visitors, and our commitment to excellence.

To be amongst the top 10 per cent of attractions worldwide on the world’s largest travel platform is incredible.

"This award is special because it’s based on real visitor reviews from people who have enjoyed their museum visit, and then taken the time to share their experience online with other families who are looking for a highly recommended day out."