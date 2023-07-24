50 things to do that won't break the bank in the Summer Holidays

Take part in a high-tech treasure hunt and go geocaching. Geocaching is when you use GPS via a standalone device or smartphone, to find 'caches' (normally a small box with a log book inside) that other people have hidden. It's easy to get started with a wealth of apps and websites and there's thousands hidden away in locations around the county. But if you're after a curated adventure head down to the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre to rent a device and follow one of their trails, booking is required. Costs range from £3 to £5 (with credit card details or £50 as a deposit for the device), and trails can take anywhere between one and four hours. For more information visit: shropshirehillsdiscoverycentre.co.uk