Arts events set to dominate Bishop's Castle social scene this half term week

sss

Bishop's Castle Arts Festival has been going for 11 years with artists' exhibitions, workshops, talks, theatre and music events taking over the town from Tuesday (21) to Sunday.

Events kick off tomorrow with a flag designing workshop to create a new flag to flutter over the town hall.

A spokesman for the organisers said it was a chance for 11 to 16 year olds to be a part of history.

"Come and have a go at designing a new Town Flag, the current one is looking a little sad, so we are looking for two new designs to fly proudly on top of the Town Hall.

"A winning design from each age category will be chosen by a panel consisting of the mayor, deputy mayor and a town councillor."

Admission is free and the workshop will be held at the Public Hall from 10.30am to 12 noon.

Also on Tuesday a Robert Fowke play called Poo-Poo McGuire will be held at the Top Room, The Three Tuns Inn, in Salop Street, from 7pm.

Among the many artists holding exhibitions of their work will be award-winning artist, Sarah Gillard, who will be showcasing her vibrant paintings at open studios from Friday until Sunday.

Award-winning artist, Sarah Gillard, will be holding an open studio at the end of the week

Sarah, whose paintings have captivated audiences with their bold use of colour and inspired landscapes and flowers, will be showcasing her works at the studio, located in Yarborough House, Market Square, Bishop's Castle, from 10am - 4pm.

Sarah said: "My work is an exploration of the limitless possibilities of colour. I aim to create paintings that are visually stunning, emotionally resonant, and that leave a lasting impression on the viewer. I am excited to share my works with my audience at this open studio event."

“I’m delighted to announce that Kew Gardens and Wakehurst are now stocking my art cards, and visitors will be able to see these in the studio.”

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet and interact with the artist, view her works up close, and learn more about her creative process and inspiration.

Originals, prints and greeting cards are for sale, including cards now also available at Kew Gardens and Wakehurst.

Sue Willmer, the arts festival organiser has launched a Go Fund Me page to help make sure future events can remain free of charge. They have seen a 25 per cent drop in donations and think this is because people are carrying less cash because of the pandemic.

Sue said: "The Arts Festival has been going for 11 years and has become a much loved, five-day festival.

"We have workshops, talks, exhibitions, music, dance, competitions and open studios. We had over 40 different events at the last festival. It is always held during the February half-term holidays, so we make sure there are events each day for children.

"Our aim is to make these events as inclusive as possible, so most have been free with an invitation for donations but unfortunately, the last festival saw donations down by over 25 per cent and we rely on the them to keep the festival going.

"We think this may be because many people haven’t been carrying cash since the pandemic and we can’t see this getting any better."

For more information about events this week visit: bishopscastleartsfestival.com/