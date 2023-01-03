Notification Settings

Rays Farm tourist attraction closes down after 'matters outside their control'

A popular farm and tourist attraction in Shropshire has permanently closed as a result of matters "outside of" the business's control.

Rays Farm County Matters has closed for the final time. Pictured: David Bishop with Molly the goat.
Rays Farm in Billingsley, Bridgnorth, made the sad announcement on social media this morning, saying: "It is with regret we have to inform all our visitors, past and present, that Rays Farm Country Matters will not be opening again in 2023.

"Due to several reasons outside of our control, the decision has been made to close the business. We thank everyone for their support."

The family-run farm, which is bordered by ancient woodlands, has been welcoming visitors for 32 years, and was established in 1990 by husband and wife team, Frank and Rose Cartwright.

Their daughter, Julie Nicholls, then took over the family business after her parents retired.

The farm was a popular destination for families from Shropshire, the Black Country and beyond, featuring animals including guinea pigs, reindeer, chickens and owls plus a wood sculpture trail through the woodlands, as well as a small animal barn, where the latest arrivals were on display.

It had a string of positive Tripadvisor reviews from visitors over the Christmas break.

Rays Farm

Grace A posted a review which read: "We had an amazing 'Santa Experience' at Rays Farm for our baby’s first Christmas … it was really well set up, organised and manned to feel really special and individual. Our Santa visit was followed by some yummy hot chocolates from the café and a nice look round the animals. There were goats, pigs, Guinea pigs, chinchillas, rabbits, horses, owls, deer and of course … Frosty the reindeer!"

Barbara M wrote: "Our holiday in Shropshire, with the grandchildren, wouldn't be the same without a visit to Rays Farm. The whole family love it especially getting up close to the Pygmy goats."

