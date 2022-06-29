Volunteer Roger Furniss, left, and Green Festival mascot Mike Beazle at a previous festival

Organisers of the Ludlow Green Festival will be putting on what they call a 'bumper programme' of free activities for all the family.

The theme for the day on Sunday, July 10, is saving our ailing planet and there will be opportunities for loads of hands-on educational fun.

Organised by Ludlow 21 the environmental group for the town, there will be an opportunity for making bug hotels and to help diagnose the planet’s ailing symptoms with Dr Green.

With the plight of bees well known, visitors will be able to find out 'How to Make a Pollinator Happy'. There will also be hands-on ceramic tile pressing with wildflowers, as well as making an alternative prom dress with pupils from Ludlow School.

Other eco-friendly activities include an opportunity to ask questions to a panel of climate experts like ‘I want to be warm at home, what’s the best way nowadays?'.

The Soap Box will be free for short public speeches in between the extensive live music acts line-up.

Planet Medic is an engaging piece of theatre that will take place throughout the day as well as bush craft walks which leave at midday, 2pm and 3pm.

On top of that there will be 40 stalls of local environmental groups and businesses all in the Market Square.

A spokesman for the event said: "All this activity will be washed down with excellent local beer thanks to Ludlow Brewery bar and delicious local food including Japanese, Argentinian and Indian cuisine, pancakes and ice cream, as well tea and cake provided by Ludlow Brownies."

The Wigley Allotments will be open for members of the public to peruse and Ludlow-based Islabikes are set to offer rides with electric bicycles.