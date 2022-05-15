Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Spring festival delights crowds at Ludlow Castle

By Megan HoweLudlowAttractionsPublished:

Organisers of a Shropshire festival were pleased to welcome visitors back for the first time since 2019.

Karl Evans and Amy Pollard enjoying the festival
Karl Evans and Amy Pollard enjoying the festival

It comes as the Ludlow Spring Festival has been revived this year following a two-year break due to the Covid pandemic.

From live music to food stalls, talks and tipples to beer tasting, the festival had something for everyone to get involved with at the weekend.

Ludlow Spring Festival at Ludlow Castle

The Ludlow Spring Festival is a chance for people to come together in Ludlow Castle and around the town, to enjoy what the region has to offer – and the sunshine certainly came out for visitors on Saturday.

For this year's festival, classic cars both new and old, travelled through Ludlow as part of The Marches Transport Festival.

Andrei Stafie and Dave Nash with Dave's father's 1978 Mini

The cars on show included pre-war and post-war models, as well as modern classics, cars of special interest and agricultural vehicles.

A vast array of real ales were available in the beer tent, from pale ales to British Bitters, provided by The Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA), which has worked in conjunction with the festival since 2009.

Children took part in the free cookery classes on offer at the Kids' Activities area, provided by the team at Shropshire Hills Discovery.

Live music included performances from Crazy Diamond, Anthony Doyle, Bluzebox and Call of the Kraken.

Attractions
Entertainment
Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News