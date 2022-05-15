Spring festival delights crowds at Ludlow Castle

Karl Evans and Amy Pollard enjoying the festival

It comes as the Ludlow Spring Festival has been revived this year following a two-year break due to the Covid pandemic.

From live music to food stalls, talks and tipples to beer tasting, the festival had something for everyone to get involved with at the weekend.

Ludlow Spring Festival at Ludlow Castle

The Ludlow Spring Festival is a chance for people to come together in Ludlow Castle and around the town, to enjoy what the region has to offer – and the sunshine certainly came out for visitors on Saturday.

For this year's festival, classic cars both new and old, travelled through Ludlow as part of The Marches Transport Festival.

Andrei Stafie and Dave Nash with Dave's father's 1978 Mini

The cars on show included pre-war and post-war models, as well as modern classics, cars of special interest and agricultural vehicles.

A vast array of real ales were available in the beer tent, from pale ales to British Bitters, provided by The Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA), which has worked in conjunction with the festival since 2009.

Children took part in the free cookery classes on offer at the Kids' Activities area, provided by the team at Shropshire Hills Discovery.