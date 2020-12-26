Project chugging along to open Bishop's Castle railway heritage centre next year

From left, Roger Dalton, Mike Boyd, Lin Dalton and David O'Neill

Members of Bishop's Castle Railway Society have been working tirelessly to get the project off the ground, complete the renovation work and hopefully open the building one day so visitors can learn more about the town's historic railway.

Despite a difficult year filled with the challenges, the society said a "tremendous" amount of work has been achieved.

David O'Neill

Lin Dalton, of the society, said: "At the beginning of the year the goal for 2020 was for the building to be watertight by winter. New replica windows and doors have been fitted; a rainwater drainage system installed, followed by the interior walls and ceiling being plastered and electricity connected to the building."

Ms Dalton said fundraising for the year had "exceeded expectations" with several grants and donations being received, and in September a National Heritage Open Day was successful.

She added: "The first ever Bishop`s Castle Railway Heritage Calendar proved very popular and was sold out by mid-November. None of this would have been possible without a dedicated group of volunteers and the support and generosity of the local community.

Mike Boyd adjusting the weight on the weighbridge

"Looking to 2021, with the building now having lighting and heating and following the latest government guidelines, work can continue during the winter months. The interior decorating and installation of a small kitchen area are the next projects, followed by some outside landscaping once the weather permits.

"By early summer 2021 there will be a really useable heritage building for locals and tourists to enjoy."

The group hopes to hold a series of events starting at Easter and continuing throughout the year. There is a large outdoor area that can be utilised for vehicle displays and exhibitions.

Bishop's Castle Weighbridge Project

The team would like to hear from anyone involved in vehicle clubs or outdoor exhibits who would be interested in displaying during one of the open days.