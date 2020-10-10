Scarefest at Alton Towers: Eerily good fun for all the family this Halloween

Entertainment at the Freaky Fun Zone

Whether you're seeking a fun-filled day for the little ones or a scarily exciting day for adults, the Staffordshire theme park has something for everyone - with a series of added precautions in place to help visitors stay Covid safe.

For youngsters, CBeebies Land - complete with Go Jetters and Postman Pat-themed rides among many others - boasts a daily Monster Ball in the Big Fun ShowTime area, featuring Bing, Ubercorn and Peter Rabbit as they dance, play games and entertain.

Live musical shows also run throughout the day and evening at the Freaky Fun Zone near to the park's entrance, featuring Alton Towers' spookily adorable characters including Skelvin the scarycat skeleton and Gretyl the friendly witch for their friend Patch's Halloween party. This area also has a variety of stalls, selling an array of treats, from churros, to sweets, hot food and drinks.

Little ones enjoy Scarefest

The eery Alton Ancestors are also on-hand throughout the day to provide music and dance-filled entertainment for all the family.

New for 2020 is the Garden Lights Walk, where visitors of all ages can enjoy a stroll through the park's sprawling gardens after dark decorated with coloured lights.

Alton Ancestors

Meanwhile, for the adults and big kids brave enough to face them, are a range of terrifying scare mazes, ranging from the brand new Freak Show: Toxic Junkyard, to the ghoulish Darkest Depths, The Attic: Terror of the Towers, The Alton Towers Dungeon, and the Altonville Mine Tours. And the scares aren't limited to the mazes either, with ghostly characters from the various attractions wandering around the park - from petrifying pirates to crazed clowns.

The terror-iffic scare mazes are suitable for those aged 15 and over, with the exception of the Alton Towers Dungeon and Darkest Depths which are for those aged 10-plus.

The Attic: Terror of the Towers

And though extra measures have been brought in to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection, the attractions remain chilling, unique and fun - with the reduced capacity allowing for extra space around the park, smaller queues and more time to experience the beloved family attraction.

The park itself is also decorated throughout with weird and wonderful Halloween-themed items, from huge pumpkins, to spooky cars, and talking ghosts.

Enjoy rides in the dark

And the fun doesn't stop there - during Scarefest, the park is open until 9pm allowing guests the opportunity to experience rides in the dark and more time to explore.