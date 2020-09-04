Snailbeach Lead Mine to reopen for guided tours

Snailbeach Lead Mine, near Minsterley, is opening again for guided tours into the old workings.

It will allow visitors to explore the site with a self-led trail leaflet and see inside the Locomotive Shed, Blacksmith’s Shop and Visitor Centre.

For underground tours, booking is now essential and can be made at bookings@shropshiremines.org.uk or by calling 07716 116732.

The tour this weekend starts at 11am on Sunday.

Group sizes on the mine visits are now restricted due to Covid 19 rules and on-going work means that part of the tour, available in previous years, is not currently available.

Mining for lead in the Snailbeach area goes back to Roman times and ore was extracted at the site until 1955, reaching a peak in the mid 19th century when the mine employed around 500 men.

The site was going derelict until the county council and Shropshire Mines Trust stepped in and English Heritage declared it an historic monument.