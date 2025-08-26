New discount Shrewsbury supermarket plans submitted - along with drive-thru and houses

Lidl UK has officially requested planning permission from Shropshire Council for the development off Welshpool Road in Bicton Heath.

The application seeks consent for a new Lidl supermarket, along with a retail unit and drive-thru, and 11 houses.

The site sits to the north of Welshpool Road, and across Little Oxon Lane from the Bicton Heath's existing shopping complex, which includes Co-op.

The site plan of the proposed new Lidl store in Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury. Picture: Lidl

A document outlining the plans explains that there would be two entrances from Little Oxon Lane for traffic for both the Lidl and the drive-thru, while a separate access would be created for the housing off Welshpool Road.

A number of issues were raised by Shropshire Council in pre-submission discussions, including the potential scale of the retail units, despite the area being earmarked for mixed-use development in Shrewsbury's Western Sustainable Urban Extension.

The site as seen from the air. Picture: Google Maps

Council officers are also understood to have highlighted potential issues with the visual impact of the development, and the need for co-ordinated highways access.

The details of the application explain that the food store, which will be based in the south west of the site, will cover 2,185 square metres - 1,516 of which will be the sales area.

The design and access statement suggests the supermarket will employ 40 people in store.

The proposed site of the new development off Welshpool Road in Bicton Heath.

The plan shows there will be a total of 104 car parking spaces comprising 87 ‘standard’ parking spaces, six accessible parking bays, nine parent & child spaces, and two electric vehicle (‘EV’) bays.

The proposed separate retail unit will cover 782 square metres, while the drive-thru unit would cover 167 square metres.

A total of 42 parking spaces are planned for the retail unit, with five allocated for the drive-thru.

The homes plan is for 11 houses to the south-east of the site, with the houses varying from two-bed units up to four-bed units.

The application argues that the development is needed because of the lack of discount food stores in the area.

It states: "Currently, there are no discount retail facilities in the Bicton Heath area, and residents must undertake a significant car journey to a discount foodstore to the northeast and southeast of Shrewsbury.

"The introduction of a discounter in this location will greatly reduce travel times for local residents."

A decision on the proposal will be taken at a later date.