'I watched one of Netflix's most popular programmes be filmed live - here is what I thought'

It’s not every day you get to see one of Netflix’s most-watched programmes being filmed live - but then there really isn’t anything like WWE.

Where else can you high-five the main characters during the show? I’m not sure Lee Jung-jae being keen on one during Gi-hun’s fight to survive Squid Game.

Where else is it acceptable and not annoying - ok, maybe a little annoying - to shout ‘wooooo’ over and over again? It would sort of kill the mood in a tense moment of Stranger Things.

But this is WWE Monday Night Raw, one of the longest-running television shows in the world, and all of the above is not just perfectly fine but actively encouraged.

As fans file into bp pulse LIVE in anticipation of the night's action, the ‘wooooos’ ring around the arena like a Mexican wave in tribute to wrestling legend Ric Flair - they have done for decades - and are occasionally replaced by a ‘YEAH!’ or a ‘YEET!’ for current favourites LA Knight and Jey Uso.

Jey Uso closed the show after getting involved in the main event ahead of his world heavyweight championship match against LA Knight, CM Punk and Seth Rollins at Clash in Paris on Sunday

Another time-honoured tradition for wrestling crowds since the heady days of the ‘Attitude Era’ when The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin ruled the roost is the home made sign.

In the late 90s and early 2000s (the cool kids among you remember), you couldn’t see the crowd on your television screens for all the signs supporting the heroes and decrying the villains of the day.

Tonight, it is the aforementioned Knight and Uso, as well as Rhea Ripley, CM Punk and Roman Reigns who are the subjects of these signs, cheered to the rafters by fans of all ages dressed in luchador masks - mainly for one of tonight's star attractions, Penta - and an array of t-shirts honouring their favourites.

And there-in lies the magic of professional wrestling (or sports entertainment, as WWE has coined it) - though there have been many changes over the years, the fans remain at the heart of what makes this special.

The way we watch these days is different - try telling teenage me sneaking down in the middle of the night to catch the Royal Rumble on Channel 4 that he would have the whole WWE library at his fingertips through the touch of a screen.

The heroes may also be different - it’s not your nan cheering on Big Daddy and hitting Giant Haystacks with her handbag any more, it’s not people pledging to say their prayers and eat their vitamins for Hulk Hogan and it’s not rebellious teenagers putting their middle fingers to the sky in support of Steve Austin.