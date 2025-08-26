Open-air cinema comes to Rowton Castle this September

With the giant screen set in this idyllic countryside location, guests will enjoy the magic of cinema under the sky. To complete the experience, delicious wood-fired pizzas, cinema snacks, and drinks from a fully stocked bar will be available throughout the day.

Screening Schedule:

Garden Kitchen. Picture: Rowton Castle

When Harry Met Sally - Afternoon screening





Doors open: 2pm

Film starts: 3.30pm

Tickets: Picnic Blanket £16 / Premium Seated £21.50

Notting Hill - Evening screening

Doors open: 6.30pm

Film starts: 8pm

Tickets: Picnic Blanket £16 / Premium Seated £21.50

Tickets are expected to sell quickly for this adult-only event, and booking is essential.

With doors opening 90 minutes before each screening, guests are encouraged to arrive early to soak up the atmosphere - music will be playing, pizzas will be cooking, and the bar will be serving a tempting range of drinks and cinema snacks. Whether spreading out a picnic blanket* or settling into a premium seat, guests are invited to gather their friends for a joyful afternoon or evening in one of Shropshire’s most glorious settings.

Rowton Castle. Picture: Rowton Castle

Bedrooms at Rowton Castle are also available for those wishing to make a night of the event. As the castle opens its doors for overnight stays only on rare occasions, this is a truly exclusive opportunity to experience its timeless charm. Guests will be welcomed with the warm, unparalleled service for which the Rowton Castle team is renowned and invited to enjoy the splendour of its extraordinary interiors, all while feeling perfectly at home.

What to Expect:

Screen located in the castle gardens

Outdoor bar and kitchen serving all food and drink (no outside food permitted)

Toilet facilities inside the castle

Adult-only event (18+)

Dress for the weather - extra blankets recommended for cooler evenings

In cases of poor weather, the event may be rescheduled with advance notice

*Please bring your own picnic blanket unless your ticket includes a seat.

Booking:

Tickets are available now. Early booking is strongly advised.