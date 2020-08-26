Cosy Market Drayton museum opens its doors

The Market Drayton Museum & Resource Centre, billed as ‘the story of Drayton’, was shut during the coronavirus crisis but the tiny museum based in a former butchers’ shop has now reopened, with conditions including reduced opening hours and a restricted number of visitors per room.

The museum in Shropshire Street is now open on Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 10.30am to 1pm.

It tells the town’s story down the centuries, from its well-publicised connection to gingerbread to eccentric individuals like Arthur Phillips, who invented his own flying machine.

Ian Picton-Robinson, 81, leads the small committee of volunteers who keep the museum going.

He said the transition to being Covid-safe was an easy one: “We don’t have too many visitors, we have two doors. It hasn’t been too much work.”