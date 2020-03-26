Advertising
Farm shop extends into restaurant
Family business Essington Farm's shop is open as normal and it has plenty of stock.
For the safety of customers and staff the farm in Bognop Road is asking people at the butchery counter and deli counter to be served from behind a marked line to ensure there is a safe distance between people.
With the restaurant currently closed fruit and vegetables is being moved in there to extend the shopping area and make social distancing easier.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.