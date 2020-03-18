Services at Severn Valley Railway cancelled until May

The Engine House and refreshment rooms have also been closed and a decision on services throughout May will be made in the coming weeks.

Events including Easter Holidays, Spring Steam Gala, Open House Weekend, Spring Diesel Festival and the 50th Anniversary Event have also all been cancelled.

General manager Helen Smith said: "The safety and well-being of our volunteers, staff and customers is of the utmost importance and to that end we are monitoring the situation regarding COVID-19 and following all Government guidelines.

"Due to the changing situation and Government advice surrounding gatherings, it is with regret we feel it is both necessary and sensible to postpone our train services and close The Engine House and our Refreshment Rooms for the rest of March and throughout April.

"We have also taken the difficult decision to cancel the following events: Easter Holidays, Spring Steam Gala, Open House Weekend, Spring Diesel Festival and our 50th Anniversary Event. A decision on our daily services in May will be made in the coming weeks.

"Customers who have purchased tickets or experience packages for the above are being contacted individually by email or phone today. Please bear with us as contacting everyone is going to take time.

"This is going to be a challenging period for all heritage railways as we rely on footfall to keep us running. Your understanding, patience and co-operation is appreciated and we thank you all in advance for your ongoing support.

"All at Team SVR hope you and your families stay well during this difficult time and we look forward to seeing you all again soon!"