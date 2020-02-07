New castle group seeks new members

The Friends of Montgomery Castle was set up last year and existing members had their first meeting in November.

The group hopes to preserve and enhance the site for future generations and its first task is to focus on restoring the footpath from the town to the castle.

An annual general meeting will be held in February and people are welcome to come along and stand for the posts of chair, secretary, treasurer, membership officer and projects officer.

They are asking for people with energy and enthusiasm to join their team.

The Friends of Montgomery Castle intends to work closely with CADW and Powis Estates.

The group will aim to raise funds and to contribute time to improve the grounds around the castle, notably at the north 'viewing point' end and along the paths leading up the hill, and to mend the sections of broken estate fencing.

The AGM will be held on Monday, February 24 at 7pm in the Dragon Hotel's den.