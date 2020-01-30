Cadbury World choc-full of fun this half term

Mr Cadbury’s Parrot Mini Egg Show returns to the attraction, inviting guests to help the performers search for clues to solve the mystery of the lost treats.

The stage shows take place in the Bournville-based attraction’s on-site marquee with five performances scheduled throughout the day and is included in the general admission price.

Also available this half term, families can dine with the iconic characters by booking onto Character Breakfast or Afternoon Tea experiences.

Cadbury characters at the attraction

Prices start from £7.50 and guests can join Freddo, Caramel Bunny and friends for a selection of sweet and savoury treats in a private area of the Cadbury Café conservatory, every weekend and every day during school holidays.

