Brewery is runner up in national tourism awards

Monty's Brewery Visitor Centre, The Cottage in Montgomery has been named runner up in this year's prestigious Rural Business Awards for Tourism in the Wales and Northern Ireland region.

The brewery has been brewing since 2009 and has won many awards for its beers, with Finalist Champion Beer of Britain twice in the last three years. The visitor centre has been open since 2015 and is a way for tourists to sample the brews and get to know the area.

Russ Honeyman, Commercial Director for Monty’s, said: “We were excited when we were nominated as finalists, but now to be runners up for a rural tourism business in Wales and Northern Ireland is a great achievement and I can only thank our staff for their hard work.

"We are used to winning awards for our beers but for The Cottage to get its own award is fantastic, it’s a whole team effort. Also a big thank you to all our customers that make it such a great place to come and relax."

The award was presented by Clare Keegan, from Harper Adams University at Wrexham Glyndwr University on 8th Nov 2019,

The winners of the award were Canvas & Campfires from Lampeter, West Wales.