New family entertainment festival coming to Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Live will see display groups, a funfair, stalls, busking musicians and food and drink vendors take over the Greenhous West Mid Showground.

It has been organised by the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society, with a focus on providing a fun family day out during the school summer holidays.

Ian Bebbington, chief executive of the Shrewsbury and West Midlands Agricultural Society, said: “This is a brand new event for the town and we are keen to get the message out for people to note the date and come along for a great day of family entertainment.

“Monster trucks are making a return to the showground after a hugely successful appearance during last year’s Shropshire County Show and will be featuring Big Pete and Grim Reaper – so that’s well worth watching.

“Other main ring entertainment includes the Guido Louis Equestrian Stunt Team and the Extreme Mountain Bike Show.

“There will be an exciting funfair to enjoy, an array of trade stands and musicians who will be busking throughout the day.

“The showground is run by the society, a charity, which is keen to support the local community whenever possible.

“It’s a versatile venue and it makes perfect sense to use it to its fullest potential, so we came up with the idea of putting on a live variety event families could come along and enjoy, at what, we hope, will be the height of summer.”

Admission on the day will be £10 for adults, £5 for children aged five to 15, and £30 for a family ticket. There are a limited number of advanced tickets currently available at a discounted price.

Shrewsbury Live will be held on Sunday, August 4, with gates open from 10.30am. For tickets, go to theticketfactory.com or call 01743 289831.