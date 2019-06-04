Insomnia gaming festival returning to Birmingham

More than 40,000 people attended April’s Insomnia festival, making the most of the four-day non-stop gaming.

Those in attendance met their favourite YouTubers, from WillNE and Syndicate, to ImAlexx and Jelly; experienced cutting-edge VR technology; and took part in a real-life video game.

What’s more, 1,000 people plugged in for the biggest LAN party the UK had ever seen, with 102 teams across 24 tournaments in four days. Overall, £27,000 in prize money was rewarded to the lucky winners.

Phil Crawford, part of the organising body for Insomnia, said: “Insomnia64 embodied everything that was great about the community, with everyone coming together to celebrate all things gaming.

"With a record number of attendees, the atmosphere was electric, and seeing those virtual friendships come to life in person was exactly why we work so hard on this event.

"We hope everyone enjoyed it as much as we did and will join us in counting down the days until Insomnia65.”

By popular demand, Insomnia will return for another four-day games-fest from August 23 to 26, bringing together e-players from across the country and beyond.

Brought to fans by Player1 Events, the festival will once again feature themed zones, offering everything from the retro arcade games of yesteryear to the state-of-the-art AR tech of tomorrow.

Bringing the scenes from the screen to life, i65 will have must-see stage shows, classic table-top RPG, and creative cosplay to the latest indie releases, and exclusive merchandise.

“I65 will give gamers a chance to meet like-minded people off-screen and experience the best of contemporary and old-school gaming. We can’t wait for the fun to start all over again, and look forward to welcoming friends old and new to the next one,” concluded Phil.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.