Archies go free as attractions celebrate royal baby

Those named Archie or Archibald can ride the Severn Valley Railway from any of its stations, including Bridgnorth, for free this Saturday, before heading to Tamworth for free entry to the Drayton Manor Park theme park and zoo.

It emerged on Wednesday the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to name their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Born early on Monday morning, the baby is seventh in the line of succession to the throne.

Attractions across England have joined in the celebrations by offering promotions to those who share the infant's name.

A statement from the Severn Valley Railway trust said: "To celebrate the birth of the royal baby, we're offering any adult, child or dog with the forename Archie or Archibald the chance to travel on our trains free of charge on Saturday, May 11.

"You must bring proof of the forename to any of our booking offices to qualify for the offer, and Archie/Archibald will be given a 'freedom of the line' ticket valid for the whole day, including entry into the Engine House."

The railway has stations at Bridgnorth, Highley, Hampton Loade, Bewdley, Arley and Kidderminster, and its Engine House education centre is based at Highley.

Archies young and old can also enjoy the rides, attractions and animals at Drayton Manor Park in Staffordshire for free on Saturday or Sunday.

To get a free day pass they will have to bring a form of photo identification and state their names at the entry gates.

Among them is the popular Thomas Land, featuring Thomas the Tank Engine and friends.

William Bryan, managing director at the park, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Archies to the park this weekend to celebrate the birth of the beautiful baby boy.

“It’s always exciting to welcome a new royal baby into the world, and we wish Meghan and Harry the best of luck – hopefully we’ll be seeing them in Thomas Land next year for Archie’s first birthday.”

Brave rollercoaster fans can enjoy rides including Apocalypse, the world's first stand-up drop tower, and reverse rollercoaster Accelerator.

Closer to home for the royal baby, the Legoland Windsor Resort celebrated the birth with a miniature recreation of Archie and parents Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.