Sara Cox, Foals, Orbital and more: Digbeth Arena celebrates first birthday with bumper line-up of shows

From May until August, the venue will host events ranging from Sara Cox - Can’t Get Enough of the 80’s, FOALS, ColourFest, Orbital - Full AV Show, The House and Garage Orchestra and Birmingham’s first outdoor food and film Festival.

Located in the heart of Birmingham, Digbeth Arena’s impressive open-air space will create a metropolitan festival-esque atmosphere, and will feature a variety of pop-up food stalls and bars available at every show.

Benjamin Newby, operations director at The MJR Group, said: “We’re really looking forward to the shows this summer.

"You can now see your favourite artists, basking in the summer’s glorious sunshine - hopefully - without the need for an expensive weekend festival ticket or travelling miles away from the city to a festival site.

"Digbeth showcases the sheer diversity of the events held at the venue and welcomes everyone down to celebrate a fantastic first year.”

For more information on what's on and to buy tickets, click here