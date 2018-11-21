Stars of TV and film to descend on Birmingham for the return of MCM Comic Con

The annual NEC event will see a series of stars from the likes of Star Wars, Game of Thrones, and more meet with fans and host panels discussing different topics.

More than 35,000 fans expected through the doors of the West Midlands’ biggest pop culture event, including thousands of cosplayers inspired by their favourite comic, gaming and movie characters.

For the first time ever, the UK Championship of Cosplay Finals will come to Birmingham, where a winner will be crowned from the regional winners from qualifiers held in Manchester, Glasgow, London and Birmingham.

The celebration of pop culture will feature new interactive content, talks and panels, exclusive screenings and opportunities to meet the stars and creators of the biggest films, video games, comics and TV shows in history.

Laura McCrum, National Event Manager for MCM Comic Con, said: “We are thrilled to be returning to the West Midlands to host this iconic event.

"We look forward to welcoming fans, cosplayers and families from around the globe to experience everything Comic Con has to offer – and with the UK Championship of Cosplay finals taking centre stage this year, this will certainly be an event not to be missed.”

As well as meeting guests and checking out the latest art from comic artists, fans can get interactive with activations and exclusive products on the show floor, from major exhibitors including Nintendo, Build-A-Bear, Coca-Cola and GAME.

From official merchandise from the biggest brands, to bespoke or collectible products, MCM Birmingham Comic Con is also the perfect opportunity to stock up on presents for family, movie fans, gamers and collectors.

MCM Comic Con will take place from November 24 to 25 at Birmingham NEC.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.