Richard Cobourne will be speaking about writing thrillers at the next Old Radnor WI meeting.

Richard Cobourne writes with a multi-award winning production background in broadcast, corporate, and global events — working with some of the biggest names in the business-of-show all over the world, giving readers a deep understanding of the shenanigans of the industry and celebrity demands.

His career began working for the BBC, initially in the sound department of radio, TV, and outside broadcasts.

In 1990, he co-formed a media production company later sold to pursue a career as a freelance consultant creative producer, voice artist, and to enable him to write full-time.

Richard is a member of The Ivy Club, National Liberal Club, and voting member of BAFTA.

He lives with his wife in the Wye Valley and Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands.

Richard will have books for sale on the night.

The March annual general meeting of Old Radnor WI decided to remain with the same people acting in their present roles.

They include Ros Tarrant as President, Jane Lloyd as secretary, and Sue Milne as treasurer.

A quiz had been arranged in the room by Sue Milne.

Members enjoyed the event, making it an enjoyable evening.

The annual Women’s Institute Spring Fair will be held at Knighton on April 11