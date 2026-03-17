Join a cycle ride around Llandrindod Wells to look at its Victorian architectural treasures

The National Cycle Museum based at the Automobile Palace is hosting the event and it will be a chance for everyone who has a roadworthy older cycle to join in.

Those wishing to take part should meet at the national cycle museum between 10am until 11am.

The museum will be open for that hour and there are several exciting new displays inside.

Home to over 260 cycles from an original 1818 Hobby Horse, as well as Victorian tyred machines, classic lightweights to the latest carbon-fibre designs

At 11am the cyclists will leave for a short ride around Llandrindod Wells taking in its architectural treasures.

Organised by Steve Griffith of Veteran’s Cycle Club, he says only members would be covered by their insurance.

Steve said some people will then go for lunch to a pub or cafe at their own cost and in the afternoon there will be more riding and a visit to the museum stores, with a chance to buy surplus bike parts.

For more information contact Steve Griffith on 07740923630

Entrance to the museum is £6 for adults and senior citizens, children aged four to 16 get free admission with each paying adult. Extra children will be charged £1.

