Petition to strip Crufts 2026 'Best in Show' winner of title after animal cruelty conviction exposed 'formally sent to organisers'

Lee Cox, handler of four-year-old Clumber spaniel, Bruin, from Somerset, came out on top over 18,000 dogs and their handlers from around the world to claim the show’s top honour at Birmingham's NEC on Sunday (March 7).

However, his win has sparked outrage online after reports revealed Cox was convicted of animal cruelty offences more than 20 years ago.

In 2001, Lee Cox and Roger Stone were found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a retired stud dog and given a three year discharge with conditions and also told to pay £5,000 costs towards the prosecution.

The Clumber Spaniel, Vanitonia Soloist "Bruin" and handler Lee Cox pose for photographs at the trophy presentation after winning the Best in Show competition on the final day of the Crufts dog show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, central England, on March 8, 2026. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images)

A court heard how an inspector had found animals in 'shocking condition' at Kaston Kennels at Mark, Somerset - with some animals left bald, scabby and filthy. They were not banned from keeping animals.

Earlier this month, Cox was handed a replica trophy and £200 in cash for his dog Bruin winning the Best in Show in the 2026 competition. It is the first time a Clumber spaniel has won best in show since 1991. The spaniel was chosen by judge Tamas Jakkel, beating the winners of six other groups to bag the trophy.

The win sparked outrage online, with some demanding he be stripped of the title and signing a petition against the winner.

Petitioner Kylie-Jo Cope, from Lincolnshire, shared a message of thanks after the Change.org petition reached more than 21,500 signatures in the first three days of launch. It stands at 22,963 as of 10am, March 16.

She wrote: "Thank you to everyone who has supported this petition. In just over three days we have reached over 21,500 signatures from people who care deeply about animal welfare and the integrity of Crufts.

"Because of your support, the petition has now been formally sent to The Kennel Club requesting a review of the Best in Show title and the circumstances surrounding the handler.

"Crufts is one of the most prestigious dog shows in the world, and many supporters feel that its values should always reflect the highest standards of animal welfare.

Winner of Best in Show and Gundog group Clumber Spaniel named Bruin with owner and handler Lee Cox from Somerset on the final day of the Crufts Dog Show at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham.

"Please continue sharing the petition so more voices can be heard. Every signature helps bring attention to this issue."

Following the crimes being exposed, Royal Kennel Club defended Cox's win, stating that his record has been 'unblemished' since the incident and that he is making a 'significant positive contribution to the world of dogs'.

The full statement from a Royal Kennel Club spokesperson said: "We can confirm that in 2001, Mr Lee Cox, winner of the Crufts 2026 Best in Show award, was involved in a court case relating to a Cocker Spaniel who had a chronic ear infection. The Court issued a conditional discharge. Convictions involving animal welfare are always reviewed by the Royal Kennel Club and due reflection will be given to the way the courts treat such convictions.

"In this case an appropriate sanction was imposed by the Disciplinary Committee reflecting the court decision and did not warrant a disqualification. This was an isolated incident 25 years ago. Mr Cox has had an unblemished record in the 25 years since this incident, making a significant positive contribution to the world of dogs.”

They have been contacted by the Express & Star for an updated comment regarding the petition.