A spring exhibition has opened at a gallery near Kington

Each piece is inspired by nature, encompassing a unique collection of hand- picked, desirable contemporary British fine art and craft including paintings, sculpture, ceramics, stained glass, jewellery, textiles and pewter.

Lynda Jones’ mysterious canvases and drawings are mostly depictions of the Monmouthshire landscape, and its rolling wooded hills that surround her.

The final image often bears little relation to the original subject but all have a common starting point – the memory of a place she knows well.

Even when working on a larger scale, a tiny detail, such as a soaring kite, will intrigue and draw the viewer in.

Stained glass artist Tamsin Abbott is influenced by the natural world and its associated myths and legends, she tries to imbue her work with a sense of these magical qualities which connect humankind to the landscape while doing justice to the alchemical qualities of the glass itself, her designs making skilful use of the glowing colours flowing through it.

Returning by popular demand is artist Sue Hayden. Her paintings are based on the relationship between texture, shape and light. Starting with observational drawings from life she uses bright acrylics and pastels on layered surfaces to add randomness and energy to her work.

Particularly drawn to natural objects and landscapes her work emphasises a love of colour, texture and movement in what can be touched and what can be seen in the distance.

In 1972, Colin See-Paynton moved to a remote farmhouse in Wales, where he built his studio.

Entirely self-taught as an engraver, he began to make prints in 1980 and has since produced over 250 editions.

Colin has brought a new vitality to one of the earliest forms of printmaking. Although his work is based on the meticulous observation of the natural world, his talent is to invent compositions which distil the ecological and behavioural relationships of the species and their habitats.

He uses his knowledge and imagination to construct engravings of great complexity and refinement and has evolved something new by the patterning and layering of his images.

Later compositions, particularly those from an underwater viewpoint, use an increasingly abstract and fluid line to capture the fast and fleeting movements of birds and fish.

Showing for the first time at the gallery is Joy Saunders, a professional landscape artist whose work captures the quiet charm of cottages and remote villages, reflecting the typical Welsh landscape and weather.

Working predominantly with a palette knife, she applies acrylic paint with precision and control, adding fine line brushwork to build finely detailed passages while maintaining a clean, restrained aesthetic.

Jason Braham has devoted a lot of time to salt glaze, a challenging process that gives surface qualities unattainable by any other means.

Commonly practiced in mediaeval Germany, its revival was enthusiastically embraced in the late twentieth century. His inspiration still comes from European country ware and from potters in the Leach and Cardew traditions.

He tells us: ‘What I look for in my pots is the sense that they’ve always been here, while retaining the freshness of the moment they were thrown. I like them to be generous, to invite touch and to be complemented by good food and drink.’

Gin Durham is a contemporary ceramic sculptor. From an early age she has been fascinated by animal behaviours and the way in which they are represented in culture, particularly in the genre of storytelling.

Her quirky and imaginative ceramics are inspired by imagery shaped by treasured tales, into beautifully sculpted work, rich in humour, character and detail. Every animal is unique; individually sculpted in stoneware or porcelain. Each piece is informed by the rich historical value of traditional ceramics, combined with the multi-layered textile surface finish and precious metals.

Clay, especially red earthenware, is Karen Williams’ passion. She makes a modern version of traditional slipware, each piece individually made and usually hand built, incising her designs into the creamy slip. The stunning wild landscape and coast of Pembrokeshire inform her work, populating it with familiar birds, often framed with delicate foliage. She says: I love the idea of the pieces being used daily to eat and drink from. It fills me with joy to think my pieces adorn homes all over the world.

This exhibition continues until the end of April.

The Old Chapel Gallery in Pemrbidge is open Wednesday to Saturday 11am until 4.30pm and Sundays from 12 - 4pm. Mondays and Tuesdays by appointment.

For more information phone 01544 388 842 or visit our web site www.oldchapelgallery.co.uk

Lynda Jones’ mysterious canvases and drawings are mostly depictions of the Monmouthshire landscape, and its rolling wooded hills that surround her

One of the works at the exhibition