The film will be screened to The Old Picture House on Bridge Street on Saturday, March 28 at 7.30pm.

Set in 1980s and 90s Galashiels, this is the true life story of John Davidson diagnosed with Tourette syndrome at 15.

Targeted as 'insane' by his peers, Davidson struggled with a condition few had witnessed. Tourette can involve physical and vocal tics, intrusive thoughts, OCD and swearing and John was ridiculed and bullied at school and beaten up as an adult.

Campaigning for better understanding and acceptance of the condition, he finds his life's purpose and accepted his MBE from the Queen in 2019.

The film stars Robert Aramayo as Davidson, alongside Maxine Peake, Shirley Henderson and Peter Mullan in supporting roles. Scott Ellis Watson makes his acting debut as a young Davidson.

The film received six nominations at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, winning three, including Best Actor in a Leading Role for Aramayo.

During the 79th British Academy Film Awards, the man who the movie is based on, John Davidson's tics made him shout a racial slur to black actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo, while they were presenting the first category of the night (Best Special Visual Effects), which wasn't censored by the BBC before broadcast, and caused massive backlash.

This is a film that manages to be profoundly moving, address social issues and work as a feel good comedy.

Tickets are £6.50 and they are available by calling 07855 254590