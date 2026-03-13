Welsh food, lessons and music at Powys St David's Day event

Knighton Handbell Ringers performed at the St David's Day event

The Llanfair Singers at the St David's Day event

A packed hall was entertained to an afternoon of Welsh music featuring acclaimed harpist Eleri Darkins, the Knighton Silver Band, the Knighton Handbell Ringers, and the Llanfair Singers.

The event was opened by Knighton Mayor Councillor Tom Taylor, and ably compered by local Welsh teacher Sarah Graham who gave the non-Welsh speakers in the audience a lesson on the meaning and pronunciation of the Welsh national anthem.

This proved useful as it meant that everyone could join in the singing with the choir at the end of the afternoon.

Sarah also invited members of the audience on stage for a have-a-go handbell ringing session and her group of Welsh Learners gave a preview of their entry to an Eisteddfod competition.

Many thanks to the volunteers who organised this very enjoyable event and helped serve hot drinks and bara brith in the cafe, as well as to the sponsors: the Knighton Festival, Knighton Town Council, Knighton Rotary Club and the Co-Op.

For all upcoming events at the Comm please see the listings at www.knightoncomm.wales

Credit harp pic to Jim Saunders