Kington Operatic Society returns to the stage with panto Sleeping Beauty

It will be on at Lady Hawkins Community Leisure Centre on Thursday, February 19 and Friday, February 20 at 7.30pm and on Saturday, February 21 at 2.30pm.

On her 18th birthday, Princess Aurora is tricked into pricking her finger on a spindly, spiteful spindle by the evil fairy Carabosse and her cat, Spindleshanks.

Aurora falls into a deep sleep for 100 years. King Norbert blames Prince Orlando and banishes him from the land.

Fairy Peaceful puts the King, Queen Dorothy, Billy and their cat, Kitty to sleep too. They awaken from their nightmares 100 years later...

There will be plenty of fun for all as the audience finds out if Prince Orlando can fight his way through the prickly hedge and defeat the evil fairy Carabosse and her cat, Spindleshanks.

The cast includes Abigail Hollinghurst at Princess Aurora, Lexi Harris as Prince Orlando, Dilys Hollinghurst as Spindleshanks, and Rebecca Darch as Carabosse.

Brandon Cottrell will play Billy, Jim Smith will be King Norbert, David Francis will play Queen Dorothy and Michelle Wood will play Kitty.

Eloise King will be Fairy Peaceful, Grace Wood will play Fairy Graceful, Violet Darch will be Fairy Beautiful, Tilly Burgoyne will be Fairy Thoughtful, Nahla Jones will be Fairy Light, Rachelle King will be Fairy Liquid and Tanya Parkes will be Fairy Contrary.

Palace servants, courtiers, zombies, rats, sheep, cats and villagers will be played by Pauline Bowles, Tilly Burgoyne, Benedict Darch, Violet Darch, Nahla Jones, Rachelle King, Albert Lee, Jude Macarty, Maggie Maynard, Tanya Parkes, Freddie Wood and Grace Wood.

The panto is produced and directed by Lynne Owens, Lorna Firth is the musical director and Kath Ainsworth is the accompanist.

Choreography is by Dilys Hollinghurst and Eloise King, David Parkes is the stage manager and he has also been in charge of set construction along with Linda Ellams.

Stage assistant is Mark Beaton, lighting is done by Jon Artus and Frank Banks, Helen Smith is in charge of the sound effects and the costumes are by Rachelle King and Leo’s Theatrical Costumiers.

Penny Cole looks after properties, make-up is by Kit Beaton, Elsa Francis, Janet Francis and Eloise King and publicity is by Daisy Cowan, David Francis, Lynne Owens and Jim Smith.

Front of house and refreshments are by Frank Banks, Pam Banks, Margaret Bowdler, Ann Dean, Howard Dean, Bev Fensom, Marion Gilling, Martin Harris, Gill Kantolinna, Risto Kantolinna and Jackie Turner.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for under 18’s and they are available from The Burton or ticketsource.co.uk/kados.

For more information visit www.kingtonoperatic.co.uk

Kitty the cat with the evil fairy Carabosse

A group of zombies are part of the Sleeping Beauty pantomime