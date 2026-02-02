Powerful and award winning production West is coming to a Powys venue next week

The Friends of Builth Wells Library are delighted to announce that acclaimed writer Owen Thomas and celebrated actor director Gareth John Bale will be returning to Builth Wells.

They will present their powerful stage production, WEST, on Friday, February 13 at 7.30pm at Strand Hall, Builth Wells.

Written by Owen Thomas, the award-winning playwright behind Grav and The Wood, WEST follows the poignant and deeply human story of two Welsh lovers who leave their homeland to seek a new beginning in the New World.

Through lyrical, poetic writing, the play explores themes of love, hardship, adventure, and - at its heart - immigration, capturing the emotional weight and hope experienced by those who journey far from home.

Performed with a minimal set and a physical, expressive performance style, WEST immerses audiences in an intimate theatrical experience, bringing its characters’ emotional and physical journeys vividly to life.

The cast features Gareth John Bale — performer and director, known for Grav, Steeltown Murders, and Nye and Jennie, and Gwenllian Higginson — acclaimed Welsh actor recognised for Constellations, Gwlad yr Asyn, and Miss Julie.

Tickets are just £5, available from Builth Wells Library in advance or on the door on the night.

The Friends of Builth Wells Library are thrilled to welcome this exceptional team back to the community, offering a rare opportunity to experience outstanding contemporary Welsh theatre in an intimate local setting.