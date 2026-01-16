Restoring a 160-acre valley near Presteigne – find out how it was done at a local event

Mowley Valley will be the subject of the talk and slide show at the Assembly Rooms in Presteigne on Sunday, February 1 at 3.30pm until 5pm.

What do a former garden designer, farmer, teacher and doctor have in common?

The desire to restore and tend a parcel of land in Mowley Valley, five miles outside of Presteigne.

Through slides and stories, they share their progress in helping to restore and create meadows along the River Arrow as well as facilitate habitat restoration and maximise biodiversity in this 160-acre valley.

The specific aims of their project include restoring species richness to the meadow; managing the valley, river and woodland to encourage different habitats and allow natural processes to function; protecting the soil; documenting species in the valley; and understanding effects of historical management and agricultural processes.

The land at Mowley is owned by the Bulmer family, and in 2019 Edward Bulmer approached Catherine to see if she would manage the 160-acre valley.

Catherine had been steering her work towards habitat restoration and creation for a number of years, including working for Herefordshire Meadows, and for the last five-and-a-half years she has been managing the Mowley Valley Project.

The original team is still together and each bring a different set of skills and knowledge to the work.

Doors open at 3pm

Tickets are £8 and they are available at The Workhouse Gallery, Presteigne or online at: https://wegottickets.com/event/682622