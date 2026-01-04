Lee will be screened at The Old Picture House Ltd in Kington on Saturday, January 17 at 7.30pm and it will also be shown at Brilley Village Hall on February 5 at 7.30pm.

Discover Elizabeth ‘Lee’ Miller, a fashion model who became an acclaimed war correspondent for Vogue magazine during World War II and who heroically documented the truth of the Nazi regime.

Lee is a 2023 British biographical war drama film directed by Ellen Kuras in her feature directorial debut, from a screenplay by Liz Hannah, John Collee and Marion Hume, and story from Hume, Collee and Lem Dobbs, adapted from the 1985 biography The Lives of Lee Miller by Antony Penrose.

It stars Kate Winslet as WWII journalist Lee Miller.

The cast includes Marion Cotillard, Andrea Riseborough, Andy Samberg, Noémie Merlant, Josh O'Connor and Alexander Skarsgård in supporting roles.

The movie took eight years to make and, at one point, due to precarious funding, Winslet (who also produced the movie) paid the entire cast and crew's salaries for two weeks.

Tickets for the Old Picture House screening are £6.50 and they are available by calling 07855 254590, while tickets for the Brilley showing are £5 and they are available by calling 01544 327227; or via www.pay-brilley.co.uk