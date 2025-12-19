Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will be shown at a venue near Knighton early in the new year.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is the third and final film in the beloved series.

As the Crawley family faces change and new beginnings, familiar faces return and lasting bonds are tested in a warm and elegant farewell to a cherished era.

It is a 2025 historical drama film directed by Simon Curtis from a screenplay by Julian Fellowes.

It is the sequel to Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022) and the third and final film in the Downton Abbey franchise.

Many of the original franchise's cast members, who also appeared in the previous two films, return.

Paul Giamatti and Dominic West reprise their roles as Harold Levinson from the television series and Guy Dexter from the previous film, respectively, while Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan join the cast.

The PG rated British drama film will be screened to Everest Hall in Llanfair Waterdine on Saturday, January 3 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £5 for adults and £2.50 for under 18’s and they are available by calling 07810 393163