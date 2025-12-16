A Lady Hawkins High School Carol Service will take place on Thursday, December 18 at 11.30am and on Friday, December 19 there will be a carol service at 7pm at St Mary’s Church in Kington. It will be followed by mulled wine and mince pies.

A Setting up the Crib session will be held at St Stephen’s Church in Old Radnor on Saturday, December 20 at 11.30am.

On Sunday, December 21 there will be Holy Communion at St Peter’s Church in Titley and Morning Praise at St Mary’s Church in Kington at 10am. A joint carol service will be held at St Thomas A Becket Church in Huntington with the United Reform Church at 11am. After the carol singing there will be coffee and sherry. At St Stephen’s Church in Old Radnor at 6pm.

On Christmas Eve a Crib Service will be held at St Mary’s Church in Kington at 4pm and at St Mary’s Church in Kinnerton at 6pm and there will be midnight mass at St Stephen’s Church in Old Radnor at 9.30pm and at St Mary’s Church in Kington at 11.30pm.

Christmas Day itself will begin with Holy Communion at St Thomas a Becket Church in Huntington at 8.30am, there will be Holy Communion at St Peter’s Church in Titley at 10am and at St Mary’s Church in Kington also at 10am.

On Sunday, December 28 there will be benefice communion at St Mary’s Church in Kington at 10am

All services at St Mary’s Church in Kington are live streamed.