Christmas art and craft market to take place in Kington on Saturday, December 22

It will be held at Kington Market Hall and Place De Marines from 9.30am until 3.30pm.

The market will feature local artists and craftspeople and there will be something for everyone and items to suit all pockets, tastes and ages.

A spokesperson said: “We have a number of stalls offering a wide range of different types of art and rafts. Many of your favourite stalls will be here along with some new ones. Kington Arts and Crafts Market prides itself on the fact that all items are handcrafted locally by artists or crafters.”

The stalls will feature a wide range of genuinely handcrafted products including cards, pottery, ironware, basket weaving, woodturning, art, papercrafts, knitted and crocheted garments, sewn products, stone painting and engraving, felted items, jewellery, honey products and decoupage

All are welcome to attend.

This will be the last market for the year and they will be returning on April 18 2026.

The organisers would like to thank everyone who has supported the art and craft market in 2025.